NHS Apprentice Centre run by Lincolnshire health care provider rated Good by Ofsted

The apprentice centre, run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) was inspected this summer, making it only the second NHS organisation nationally to receive a full Ofsted inspection this year and the first community trust.

Chief Executive Maz Fosh said: “The report commented on how well we prepare our apprentices for their career in the NHS and how proud they are to contribute to the Trust and patient care.

“I am delighted with the result and hard work of everyone involved in the apprentice centre.”

Lee Gifford, Apprentice Centre lead and Emma Lee, head of Learning and Organisational Development

The centre was established in May 2017 to support the development of LCHS staff and since then the apprentice centre has supported 81 apprentices to successfully complete their apprenticeships.

Zara Lewis, is now a quality systems Level 3 Business Administrator Apprentice at LCHS.

She said: “Whenever I had a question, they were on hand to answer. Whenever I have needed someone to talk to after a good day or a bad day, they have been there for me.

“I’ve been signposted to a number of additional training programmes, such as Mental Health First Aid and Coaching for Resilience – both incredible learning experiences.

"The apprentice centre has also helped me to grow my network of colleagues, which has provided me with amazing shadowing opportunities with different teams across the Trust.

“I was initially apprehensive, as I am almost 30- years-old and was embarking on an apprenticeship to take on a new career path, but I have felt extremely supported by the apprentice centre.

Lee Gifford, Apprentice Centre Lead said: “No prouder moment in my NHS career has come than leading the apprentice centre through an Ofsted inspection.