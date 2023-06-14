NHS in Lincolnshire celebrates 75th anniversary with fundraising challenge

A new fundraising challenge is being set to celebrate the 75th anniversary on the NHS.

Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity is setting out a Challenge 75 campaign for the year, with the aim of raising an additional £75,000 during 2023 to mark the milestone on Wednesday, July 5 .

There are already a whole host of fundraising activities planned, that will go towards raising the target amount. Events such as the NHS 75 Ball, a skydive, and the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge will support the appeal, as well as the charity hosting an NHS Big Tea to officially mark the 75th year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charity is also asking people to take part in the Challenge 75 campaign, by completing some form of fundraising based around the number 75 to raise money for hospital patients and staff.

Gary Burr, Charity Fundraiser for the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity said: “It’s an exciting year for the NHS as we celebrate 75 years, and as a charity we are very excited about this.

“We have put together a number of fantastic fundraising events that people can take part in and help us raise £75,000. It's a great chance to support your local hospital charity and make a difference to our patients and staff.”

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity has funded some great projects, including refurbishment to the maternity bereavement suite at Pilgrim Hospital Boston and a portable sensory unit for the children’s ward at Lincoln County Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement