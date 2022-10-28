NHS jabs 200,000th person with covid booster.

The campaign has been encouraging people aged 50 and over, children and adults aged from five to 49 who are in a clinical risk group or are household contacts of someone with immunosuppression, carers aged 16 to 49 years and frontline health and care workers to get their autumn boosters as soon as possible ahead of a potential ‘twindemic’ of covid-19 and flu this winter.

“We know that respiratory viruses typically peak in the winter months. We also understand that there are other pressing concerns for many people right now, particularly around the cost of living, but it’s still vital to maximise your protection against covid-19 and flu by getting both your covid autumn booster and your flu jab,” said Karen Hewinson, Head of Clinical Services at the Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

“Getting protected will be particularly important this year, given the likelihood of both covid-19 and flu circulating through our communities at the same time. Lincolnshire people have helped us get the covid autumn booster campaign off to a flying start, but we need people to keep coming forwards for their vaccinations.”

The Mass Vaccination Centre at PRSA, Boston, has now started taking walk-ins for the covid autumn booster, meaning people can turn up without an appointment on Mondays and Wednesdays between 9am to 12pm, Fridays 2pm to 4pm, and Saturdays 12pm to 3pm.

Advertisement

The NHS in Lincolnshire is also urging a number of other at risk groups - including pregnant women, those who are in a clinical risk group such as recipients of stem cell transplants, or who live with someone who is immunosuppressed - to come forward

It is also still possible to get both the original first and second primary doses of the covid vaccination in Lincolnshire, as well as the first booster.The two Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston, and the Weighing Rooms, Lincoln, are also offering vaccinations for five to 11 and 12 to 15-year-olds, and offering extra sessions for five to 11-year-olds at the Weighing Rooms next week (w/c 31st October). You can find out more by visiting our website https://lincolnshire.icb.nhs.uk/grab-a-jab/vaccination-schedule-mass-vaccination-centres/.

If you get a text or email inviting you to book an appointment for your covid autumn booster you can do this online using the National Booking System or by calling 119 or wait to be contacted by your GP.