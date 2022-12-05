Dozens of NHS workers are taking part in a daily exercise challenge to raise funds for a breast cancer charity.

NHS staff taking part in day one of the festive exercise fundraiser for Breast Cancer Now.

More than 80 staff from across Pilgrim and Lincoln ULHT hospitals have already signed up to the challenge which began on December 1 and runs until Christmas.

The fundraiser for Breast Cancer Now has been organised by Donna Woodward, Breast Care Nurse Specialist.

She set up a Facebook fundraising page in the hopes of raising £1,000 – but just two days into the challenge, it has already smashed that target.

A pet dog provides added weight for this plank.

Staff have already been squatting, planking and doing ‘punches’ at work, at home, and anywhere they can – helping to raise £1,609 so far.

Many have captured their efforts on camera to share on the group, with some comical posts showing pets getting involved.

“This challenge has been such good fun,” said Donna. “I am truly overwhelmed by the amount of people and their family’s that have committed to this!

"Our goal is to complete these daily challenges (set for us by Breast Cancer Now) in order to raise money for this worthy cause.

An NHS staff member doing some squats for the exercise fundraiser.

“Many of us are touched by breast cancer in some way and working within the breast unit we see the impact of this disease on a daily basis.

“By completing this challenge, the aim is to raise money for Breast Cancer Now as well as promoting fitness at Christmas time.”

• To support the fundraiser with a donation, visit the Facebook fundraising page.

This participant got some exercises in on the dog walk to support the December fundraiser.

Participants doing planks on their holiday to support the fundraiser for Breast Cancer Now.

