NHS thanks volunteers for giving back over 40,000 hours of volunteering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group has given thanks to all of its volunteers for the amazing support they provide to both patients and staff.

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) and United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) have over 270 combined volunteers and since April 2023, more than 40,000 volunteering hours have been given back.

Volunteers range from younger people wanting to gain useful first work experiences, to retired volunteers who use the time to enjoy socialising and want to give back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Tysoe, Voluntary Services manager at ULHT, said: “The contribution of volunteers is often unseen and unrecognised by many, but they really are our shining stars who deserve to be recognised and celebrated. Thank you to all of our volunteers for their support and dedication.”

Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group has a range of volunteering opportunities available, from meet and greeter volunteers, pulmonary rehab group volunteers, administration volunteers and urgent treatment centre volunteers. Volunteers improve the experience of patients and complement the work of staff.

Esme Burrough, Lincoln Urgent Treatment Centre Volunteer said: “I really enjoy volunteering and giving back to my community. I love that I can brighten someone’s day with a small gesture like making someone a cup of tea or having a conversation with them.