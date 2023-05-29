Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

​NHS urges people to come forward for Covid-19 spring booster

​After a successful spring booster for people aged 75 or over, more people are being urged to come forward.
By The Newsroom
Published 29th May 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 12:42 BST
Covid 19 vaccinations.Covid 19 vaccinations.
Covid 19 vaccinations.

NHS Lincolnshire is calling for people aged five or over with a weakened immune system to come for their covid-19 spring vaccination.

In addition, parents and guardians of children aged five to 11 and 12 to 15 are being reminded that the county’s vaccination teams also offer bookable appointments at vaccination centres in Lincoln and Wainfleet.

This week will also see a number of pop-up vaccination sessions being held, with first and second doses for five to 17-year-olds.

Most Popular

Appointments can be booked at these pop-ups by calling 01522 301940 weekdays between 10am and 2pm.

As of May 23, more than 63,000 spring vaccinations have been given since the spring vaccination programme started on April 17, with the bulk – over 55,000 – being to people aged 75 or over.

“We’re delighted with progress to-date and overall we’re on track to vaccinate everyone eligible by June 30,” said Julie Humphreys, Head of Clinical Services, Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

However, of the three groups eligible for the spring vaccination, people with a weakened immune system represent the lowest uptake so far.

“There’s just over 18,000 people in the county who have a weakened immune system and who are therefore eligible for a spring booster – so far around 4,500 of these people have come forwards for their vaccination,” Julie added.People with a weakened immune system include those who had or have a blood cancer, an organ, bone marrow or stem cell transplant, HIV infection, a genetic disorder, certain medicines that increase your risk of infection, or a long-term immunosuppressive treatment for conditions like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis or inflammatory bowel disease, although this list is not exhaustive.

Related topics:NHSCovid-19Lincoln