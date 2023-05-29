​NHS urges people to come forward for Covid-19 spring booster

​After a successful spring booster for people aged 75 or over, more people are being urged to come forward.

Covid 19 vaccinations.

​NHS Lincolnshire is calling for people aged five or over with a weakened immune system to come for their covid-19 spring vaccination.

In addition, parents and guardians of children aged five to 11 and 12 to 15 are being reminded that the county’s vaccination teams also offer bookable appointments at vaccination centres in Lincoln and Wainfleet.

This week will also see a number of pop-up vaccination sessions being held, with first and second doses for five to 17-year-olds.

Appointments can be booked at these pop-ups by calling 01522 301940 weekdays between 10am and 2pm.

As of May 23, more than 63,000 spring vaccinations have been given since the spring vaccination programme started on April 17, with the bulk – over 55,000 – being to people aged 75 or over.

“We’re delighted with progress to-date and overall we’re on track to vaccinate everyone eligible by June 30,” said Julie Humphreys, Head of Clinical Services, Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

However, of the three groups eligible for the spring vaccination, people with a weakened immune system represent the lowest uptake so far.