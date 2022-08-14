Nichola's big leap

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nichola's skydive.

Lady Captain at Louth Golf Club, Nichola Templeton, took part in a tandem skydive over the weekend at Hibaldstow Airport to help raise money for Dementia UK in tribute to her brother Adrian.

Adrian, who is 61, suffered a brain hemorrhage in 1991 and then a second in 1998 as well as a stroke, and he had to learn to walk, talk, and feed himself again.

He was later diagnosed with early dementia and he has now been living in 24-hour residential care for more than 20 years.

“Over the years Adrian has deteriorated,” Nichola said, “He is 61 now and has to walk with a frame, he has tunnel vision and now mumbles to speak which makes it hard to understand him.

“His daughters are now in their twenties and still visit him but he only remembers them as being small.

“Adrian can remember some things from years ago but that's it.

“At the end of the day, he is still my big brother and I love him very much. I love it that Adrian still remembers who I am but I know the day will come when he won't and that will be heartbreaking for me.”

When Nichola became Louth’s Lady Captain, she was able to pick a charity of her choice and she chose Dementia UK.

Admittedly scared of heights, Nichola said when the time came to sit on the edge of the areoplane was when she felt most scared:

“I was scared but more scared when sitting on the edge of the aeroplane.

"Once you fall out its an adrenaline rush and then when the parachute opens and pulls you up, there is complete silence and you are just floating. You free fall for about one minute then glide for seven minutes.

"I would advise anyone that gets the chance to do it to go for it.”

So far, Nichola has raised £610 for Dementia UK, smashing her original target of £500, and is hoping to raise even more.