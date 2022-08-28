Nigel's 'blind vision' for potentially Britain's first electric Speedway bike

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Blind bloke Nigel' with his electric Speedway bike.

The self-styled "blind bloke” Nigel Limb lost most of his sight in a motorcycle racing accident in 2015, which left him fighting for his life and in a coma for 11 days.

He can now only see silhouettes and colours in good light, but this setback has not prevented him from living life to the max.

And now, he believes he has built what could be Britain's first ever in electric Speedway bike.

While electric Speedway bikes are used in mainland Europe, it is thought that Britain has not yet launched electric versions of Speedway bikes.

He said he’s been building the solar-powered Speedway bike, a modified, traditional petrol Speedway bike, for quite some time now, mostly to give himself something to do as he said keeping his mind active.

"I know quite a few people in the industry and no one has ever even heard of one before he said I've done plenty of research and no one has heard of one so I thought I'd give it a try,” he said.

“The truth is that I need to do these things to keep myself sane, and for me, it helps me to keep my brain active and thinking of things to do.”

An auto electrician for many years prior to his accident, Nigel has already managed to rig up a solar panel in his workshop so he can recharge his electric mobility scooter trike in there, as well as his power tools and radio.

"It makes my heart smile that I'm using my scooter and radio with with our provided by the sun,” he added.

While admitting it looks like ‘Frankenstein’s monster’ at the moment, Nigel said he believes that electric Speedway cycles will soon be as popular as petrol-fired ones, as the Speedway fans of the future are much more open to environmentally friendly alternatives.

People like me are petrol heads and the Speedway is an assault on all the senses – the smell of a petrol, the sound of the bikes, everything,” he said, “But I think that kids today will absolutely embrace electric bikes because they are a lot more open to things being green so I think they're really get on board with electric bikes.

"I want to show that it can be done and it can work, and there's no excuse for motor companies to not embrace electric vehicles,” he added, “If someone like me, a blind bloke, can make this work then there's no reason a proper firm with the right technical know-how and engineering can do it.”