Vanity Fair join other legends for The Sensational 60’s Experience in Skegness.

A show full of nostalgia from the 1960’s is coming to the Lincolnshire coast next month.

The Sensational 60’s Experience is set to rock the stage at the Embassy Theatre.

Promoters describe it as the “musical phenomenon of 2024” with the definite feelgood factor that will transport fans back to that magical decade that was the 1960’s.

The show stars Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich, The Trems – featuring Jeff Brown (former member of The Tremeloes), The Fortunes, and Vanity Fare.

Mike d’Abo (lead singer with Manfred Mann) will be making an appearance as part of his farewell tour.

Hits include Legend Of Xanadu, Silence is Golden and many more.

The Embassy Theatre states: “Whether you come to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years this is the show to see.

"These legends of the 60’s will deliver to you a night never to be forgotten.

"You will find it impossible to remain in your seat as these incredible artistes fill your venue with nostalgic memories performing hit after hit.

The Sensational 60’s Experience comes to the Embassy Theatre on Saturday, November 9, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets at £31.50 (adults) and £16 (under 14’s) can be booked at embassytheatre.co.uk/