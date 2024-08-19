For one night only. The Big Show was hosted by Russells International Circus in Trusthorpe, which has been voted Britain’s Best Circus six years in succession.

The variety and circus extravaganza combined acts from Dee'Dee Lee and Co Entertainments, local community groups, dance schools and individuals with mesmerising aerial circus displays, jaw-dropping stunts and world-class comedy

Alex the Clown’, who returned to the circus this year, was a highlight of the evening, along with Adela – a hair hanging star from Mexico – and local artist Dee'Dee Lee with her Britain’s Got Talent audition piece. Circus director Rusty Russell was ringmaster.

Dee'Dee, from Skegness, commented afterwards: "We'd like to say a big thank you to Rusty, Alex, Adela, all the wonderful circus performers and everyone at Russells International Circus for letting us rehearse and work with them to create this amazing show.

"Also thank you to my family (the Co) – Malcolm, Penney and Valentino Lee – as without them the show wouldn't have happened.

"And of course the variety performers – Doug Kennedy, The Willows, Kriss Alucard, Dance Matrix, Caitlin and Sophie and STARS local dramatic Society.

"I'm sure Rusty and Alex, Adela will join me and say all the performers were brilliant – we've all been rehearsing hard for months,

"One of the main aims was to bring and show off local talent in the area and give them a chance to shine and appear in a professional variety circus show. I'm so proud of you all, and of everyone that came to support and see the show."

Special guests included the Mayors and Mayoresses of Skegness and Mablethorpe, Mablethorpe Town Crier David Summers and the Skegness Carnival team and Royalty.

The full Russells International Circus show continues in Trusthorpe until September 1.

Tickets can be bought from the Big Top box office or online. The next big dates for Dee'Dee Lee and Co Entertainments and the variety entertainers are Mablethorpe Carnival on September 21 and the Mablethorpe Bathing Beauty Beach Huts day on September 22.

1 . The Big Show Performers and guests at The Big Show at Russells International Circus in Trusthorpe. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . The Big Show Mayor and Mayoress of Skegness Couns Adrian Findley and Sarah Staples and Skegness Carnival Royalty Crowning of new Skegness Carnival royalty - Queen Princess Watkinson, King Daviel White, Princess Bonnie Smith, and Prince Cobh King. Photo Barry Robinson. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . The Big Show Mayor of Mablethorpe Claire Arnold and the Mayor and Mayoress of Skegness Couns Adrian Findley and Sarah Staples were amongst the guests. Photo: Barry Robinson

4 . The Big Show The opening number by Dee'Dee Lee and dancers. Photo: Barry Robinson