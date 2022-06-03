Night to remember as beacon lit at Scrivelsby

Jack Lotinga with his nephew Hugo Daft, 5.

Funding from Lincolnshire Community Foundation and Arts Council England’s Let Create Jubilee Fund meant that volunteers from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Committee were able to host an ‘Enchanted Park’ event for the beacon lighting at Scrivelsby, with the deer land decorated with lights and the ancient parkland trees illuminated in colour.

The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Wood, that was planted in 2012 for the Diamond Jubilee, was filled with Houses of Light made by members of the local community.

Visitors also enjoyed music, a bar and food available, and people also brought along a picnic in the build up to the lighting.

Scrivelsby's Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting.

The beacon was lit at 9.45pm, the same time as beacons are lit across the Commonwealth, and was followed by a firework display, organised by Horncastle Lions.

Matilda Wisby, 4, Lola Wisby, 9 and Susie Shackleton, 8 at the beacon lighting.