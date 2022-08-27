Register
Night with Vaughan Williams at Gunby Hall

The music of one of the best known British composers is a highlight of an evening at Gunby Hall.

By Chrissie Redford
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 12:00 am
The Music Room at Gunby Hall.
A Vaughan Williams concert is taking place on Friday, September 3, in the Music Room.

Tickets are selling fast but there are a few seats available.

Priced at £12.50, tickets include refreshments in the interval.

To reserve a seat, call the office team on 01754 892998 or send a message on the Facebook page.

More details are available on the National Trust website.

