Nightclub helps to light up Skegness this Christmas with new celebrity switch-on event

Skegness is to get a lights switch-on event after all.

The town has been expecting a much more scaled down event this year, with festive lights and a tree continuing to be provided by Skegness Town Council, but no parade or official celebrity switch-on.

However, now The Hive nightclub complex has come forward to host a switch-on ceremony around the corner on Grand Parade.

Announcing the celebrity event, a spokesperson said: "With the recent confirmation that part of Skegness tradition will be lost in the form of the Christmas switch-on not being held this year, we have leapt into action and instructed our event planners to create an event which will enable everyone from Skegness and the surrounding areas a chance to come together and celebrate the season,

"Light Up Christmas is a totally privately funded event by The Hive created for Skegness.

"We will see our frontage on Skegness Promenade come alive with entertainment, sparklers, fireworks and culminate in a celebrity switch-on of The Hive’s 20ft Christmas tree."

The switch-on will be hosted by Nathan Black, who will be joined on stage the cast of the Snow White pantomime at the Neverland Theatre in Skegness.

Celebrity Chico, of the X Factor and Dancing on Ice, who has switched on illuminations around the county in the past, will be performing- and a few surprises and some family favourite characters are also promised.

Starting the countdown and switching The Hive illuminations on will be Soap and Strictly star Jake Woods.

The event at The Hive will start from 5pm on Saturday, November 27.