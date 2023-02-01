A nightclub in Skegness has welcomed the donation of lifesaving kit having had to put customers in a taxi to hospital in the past because ambulances were taking ‘too long’.

Coun Simon Claxton with the kit delivered to the Hive in Skegness.

Funding from the World Cafe initiative for community projects, spearheaded in Skegness by PCSO Michelle Collins, made the donation possible.

A Control the Bleed Kit was delivered by Coun Simon Claxton to the Hive Entertainments Complex. Coun Claxton also raised enough funding to buy a second kit for Winnie’s Community Cafe at Winthorpe.

Awareness of the vital role the kits can play in the community comes from the Daniel Baird Foundation Charity. Daniel Baird was fatally stabbed in the early hours of 8th July 2017, outside The Forge Tavern, Digbeth in Birmingham, following a night out He was just aged 26.

Former pub landlord Simon said he saw a feature on them on the television series, Crimewatch, a few years ago and thought then what a good idea they were.

The kits contain everything needed to stop a bleed following a serious accident or stabbing, including a pressure dressing, tourniquet, Nitrile gloves, scissors, chest seals and haemostatic dressings.

"When the funding came available I applied for £1,400 for two kits for the town and was successful,” said Simon.

"I made the application because Skegness is over 30 minutes away from the A&E at Boston.

"The kits are something which you always hope you won’t need but are pleased you have one if something does happen.

"If a kit saves one life it will be worth it.”

Craig Cresswell, manager at the Hive, said he was delighted to be presented with a kit.

"We always hope we will not need something like this but the person who installed it told me one he had done elsewhere had saved a life after just five days.

"In the past if we have needed an ambulance urgently we have put customers in a taxi to hospital because the wait would have been too long.

”At busy times during the season we have sometimes had to wait two to three hours for an ambulance to arrive.

"We are really grateful to Simon for this.’

