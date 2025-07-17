Nine times the size of Skegness - the full scale of solar farm plans for Lincolnshire

Solar farms in Lincolnshire could end up occupying as much land as nine times the town of Skegness.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 10,000 acres of development have already been approved, and the Local Democracy Reporting Service has found that plans in the works for at least another 17,000 acres.

If all are given the green light, the total land devoted to them could be equivalent to more than five times the city of Lincoln (5,000 acres) or nine times the seaside resort of Skegness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The issue has proved contentious in Lincolnshire, with residents and politicians saying it is being unfairly burdened with solar farms and risks losing productive farmland.

There are a number of solar farm plans for Lincolnshire

However developers say that renewable energy is urgently needed, and doesn’t come at the cost of food production.

Here is the full list of applications under way around the county, and what is currently happening with them.

Under consideration

Beacon Fen, Sleaford – 1,300 acres – The plans have recently been sent to the government, with public hearings due before the end of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fosse Green, Lincoln – 2,400 acres – The application is expected to be submitted to the government later this month, which can then decide whether to consider it or not.

Leoda Solar Farm, West Lindsey – 2,400 acres – The developer says it is considering public feedback received after recent rounds of consultation, and will adjust the plans before formally submitting them to the government in June 2026.

One Earth, West Lindsey – 4,000 acres (partly in Nottinghamshire) – Public hearings have been held, and a recommendation will be sent to the Secretary of State for Net Zero soon.

Springwell, North Kesteven – 4,200 acres – Public hearings on the largest plans in Lincolnshire were held in May, with another set planned later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tillbridge, West Lindsey – 3,000 acres – The Planning Inspectorate’s recommendation has been sent to the Secretary of State for Energy, who can choose to accept it or not. No timeline has been given for when a decision will be announced.

Total – 17,300

Already approved solar farms

Heckington Fen – 1,600 acres; West Burton – 2,500 acres; Cottam – 3,000 acres; Gate Burton – 1,700 acres; Mallard Pass – 2,000 acres (partly in Rutland); Total – 10,800 acres.