NK Community Champions 2021 - time to nominate who you think should be awarded!

Get nominating! NK Community Champion Awards 2021 have been launched. EMN-210207-105631001

In line with the emphasis placed on climate action by North Kesteven District Council and all of the partner businesses who make the NK Community Champion Awards, the new Contribution to Climate Action award seeks the best examples of how people, schools, businesses and organisations are taking action in reducing carbon outputs or changing practices to mitigate against climate change.

Additionally after featuring as pop-up categories last year in recognition of the phenomenal community kindness, care and consideration, the coronavirus response categories have been consolidated into a single Coronavirus Response Award for 2021.

The NK Community Champion Awards is an annual celebration, based on community nominations, of the often-unsung heroes who make a massive difference to life locally through their voluntary endeavour, community spiritedness or a particular community-focus to their business that goes beyond the bottom line.

The other categories cover: young achiever, good neighbour, community business, broad community spirit, longstanding contribution to a particular group or organisation, and contributions made to arts and culture, sports, health and wellbeing, a better environment and safer communities.

The celebration is funded by local businesses who sponsor the awards and make up the panel determining the nominations put forward. The Sleaford Standard is a media partner and panellist too.

Deadline for nominations is noon on September 1. Nominations can be made at www.NKawards.org where there are further details.

Council leader Coun Richard Wright said: “If the past few months have taught us anything, it is that the worst of times truly do bring out the best in humanity.

“Just as we have learned that we can only defeat the coronavirus by acting together, so too we have seen that through phenomenal personal sacrifice, compassion and selflessness, we can build up communities that are strong, resilient and responsive,” he said.

“But we need your help in identifying those so deserving of praise. Please consider carefully those who you feel have contributed positively to your own life and the broader wellbeing of the district and nominate them.”

As sponsor of the new Contribution to Climate Action Award and previous Community Business winner, Hugh Unwin of Greencoat Capital – owners of the Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant – said: “The NK Community Champions Awards recognises the very best, placing a well-deserved spotlight on individuals and organisations that contribute so much to the lives of people living and working in North Kesteven.

“We are delighted to be a sponsor of the 2021 awards and especially so to be championing expressions of climate action of which I am sure there are many wonderful examples among the schools, clubs, businesses and individuals in North Kesteven.”

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at an evening reception on November 10 at Doddington Hall, sponsor of this year’s Contribution to a Better Environment Award.

Doddington Hall owner and High Sheriff of Lincolnshire Claire Birch said she was delighted to be involved.

“These awards bring together so many of my own interests in showcasing the very best in voluntary endeavour, celebrating community contribution and encouraging people to think and act in ways that enhance both personal and environmental wellbeing.”

In 2020 the awards went ahead in a virtual way, with livestream video presentation.