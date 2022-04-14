No parking rule in market place for town event safety

No parking

MRAG (Market Rasen Action Group) organises the market in association with the town council and they are pleased to say the Rasen fire crew will be there with their appliance too.

The event runs from 9.30am to 2pm.

Market Rasen Town Council has announced the following closure to parking for the market place, to allow the Good Friday service and Saturday market to take place.

This will be in place from 2pm today (Thursday, April 14) until 5pm on Saturday, April 16.