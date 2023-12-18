'No street drinking' scheme in Boston to be extended for three more years

​A street drinking ban across various ‘zones’ in Boston has been extended by a further three years.

The new three year period of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) “Alcohol” will begin on January 12, with the area remaining the same as the original order, which came into force almost nine years ago.

Back in January 2015, Boston Borough Council was the first in England to introduce the new legislation declaring its town centre streets drink-free.

Police and council officials say they’ve seen a decrease in ASB drunken behaviour with fewer people consuming alcohol in the town centre and areas where the rules apply.

An image we took back in 2015 when the street drinking ban was first introduced. Pictured are borough councillors at the time, along with police and MP Matt Warman. Photo: Gemma Gadd

Peter Hunn, the council’s community safety manager, said: “The purpose of this order was to remove street drinkers from the town centre and it looks like it is working. It should be noted that since its introduction, only two people have breached the PSPO. All of the other people spoken to by the police have complied with the instructions of the attending authorised officer to leave the controlled area or to stop consuming alcohol with immediate effect.”

Coun Anne Dorrian, Leader of the Council, said: “The Council was the first in the country to make such an order when the Government passed new legislation in late Autumn 2014 and it has been proven to be great success. The order is an effective and essential tool to assist in addressing anti-social behaviour within Boston Town Centre and supports the strategic aims set out within the partnership’s Community Safety Strategy 2022 to 2025.”