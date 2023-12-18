'No street drinking' scheme in Boston to be extended for three more years
The new three year period of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) “Alcohol” will begin on January 12, with the area remaining the same as the original order, which came into force almost nine years ago.
Back in January 2015, Boston Borough Council was the first in England to introduce the new legislation declaring its town centre streets drink-free.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police and council officials say they’ve seen a decrease in ASB drunken behaviour with fewer people consuming alcohol in the town centre and areas where the rules apply.
Peter Hunn, the council’s community safety manager, said: “The purpose of this order was to remove street drinkers from the town centre and it looks like it is working. It should be noted that since its introduction, only two people have breached the PSPO. All of the other people spoken to by the police have complied with the instructions of the attending authorised officer to leave the controlled area or to stop consuming alcohol with immediate effect.”
Coun Anne Dorrian, Leader of the Council, said: “The Council was the first in the country to make such an order when the Government passed new legislation in late Autumn 2014 and it has been proven to be great success. The order is an effective and essential tool to assist in addressing anti-social behaviour within Boston Town Centre and supports the strategic aims set out within the partnership’s Community Safety Strategy 2022 to 2025.”
A council spokesperson added: “Enforcement action shows in the past three years up to September 19, 2023, some 246 individuals have been dealt with under enforcement action for ASB Drunken behaviour and 43 individuals with ASB Street drinking. Only two people have breached the PSPO since it first commenced in January 2015. These two individuals failed to comply with either a police officer or PCSO when they failed to leave the controlled area or stop consuming alcohol with immediate effect. These individuals were both issued with a fixed penalty fine.”