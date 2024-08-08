‘No waiting’ restrictions proposed for road next to Travelodge in Skegness

The Travelodge development site on South Parade, Skegness.

‘No waiting’ restrictions are being proposed to facilitate access to the Travelodge development in Skegness.

A letter from Lincolnshire County County was presented to Skegness town councillors for comment at their meeting last night (Wednesday).

It explained: “In order to facilitate access to the new development on South Parade, it is proposed to remove some limited waiting parking bays and replace them with ‘No Waiting at Any Time’.

“This will maintain good visibility at the new junction and allow vehicles to safely access the development.”

Councillors agreed with the proposal. Coun Mark Dannatt said: "I welcome this.

"It's a shame this wasn't done on North Parade when Kentucky Fried Chicken was built there.

"It would have prevented a lot of the problems that developed there."