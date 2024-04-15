Noble Foods celebrates newly qualified apprentices at Gainsborough site

The UK’s leading egg supplier, Noble Foods, has celebrated its first apprentices to successfully complete the Level 2 Certificate in Food and Drink at the company’s Gainsborough site.
Madalin Patru, Adrian Anderson, Remi Salna, Agnieska Pierzchala, and Robert Coombe, were congratulated by Noble Foods CEO, Duncan Everett, and CFO, Alan Bergin.

The accomplishment marks another significant milestone for professional development at Noble Foods in Gainsborough, which is home to the largest group of apprentices in Noble Foods operations.

The apprenticeship program at Noble Foods is designed to provide colleagues with the skills and knowledge necessary for a successful career in the food and drink industry.

Noble Foods has celebrated its first apprentices to successfully complete the Level 2 Certificate in Food and Drink at the company’s Gainsborough site

Through a combination of practical experience and theoretical learning, apprentices like Madalin, Adrian, Remi, Agnieska, and Robert have demonstrated dedication and commitment to their craft.

Louisa Hogarty, the company’s group HR director, said: “We’re passionate about our people, supporting their career aspirations, and providing opportunities for colleagues here at Noble Foods.

“I’m especially proud of our apprentices and the qualifications they’ve gained, they are our next generation and we’re pleased to support a variety of real-world skills.

“As part of being an ‘Includability’ employer, we are always looking to create a workplace culture which is inclusive, and we are continuing to look for new apprentices in the future.”

