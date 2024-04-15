Noble Foods celebrates newly qualified apprentices at Gainsborough site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Madalin Patru, Adrian Anderson, Remi Salna, Agnieska Pierzchala, and Robert Coombe, were congratulated by Noble Foods CEO, Duncan Everett, and CFO, Alan Bergin.

The accomplishment marks another significant milestone for professional development at Noble Foods in Gainsborough, which is home to the largest group of apprentices in Noble Foods operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The apprenticeship program at Noble Foods is designed to provide colleagues with the skills and knowledge necessary for a successful career in the food and drink industry.

Noble Foods has celebrated its first apprentices to successfully complete the Level 2 Certificate in Food and Drink at the company’s Gainsborough site

Through a combination of practical experience and theoretical learning, apprentices like Madalin, Adrian, Remi, Agnieska, and Robert have demonstrated dedication and commitment to their craft.

Louisa Hogarty, the company’s group HR director, said: “We’re passionate about our people, supporting their career aspirations, and providing opportunities for colleagues here at Noble Foods.

“I’m especially proud of our apprentices and the qualifications they’ve gained, they are our next generation and we’re pleased to support a variety of real-world skills.