Nominate your favourite Boston market trader for a Market Trader of the Year Award

Coun Tracey Abbott (Portfolio Holder), presents Kelly and her daughters with her winning prizes in 2021 Trader of the Year for Brandon Fruits.

Boston Borough Council has launched its Market Trader of the Year award nominations – and A council spokesperson said: “Boston Market and The Bargate Green are both important focal points for our local community and the award is a great opportunity for customers to nominate the trader who in their opinion sells the best bargains, has the highest quality goods, serves the best cup of tea or goes the extra mile for customers.

Coun Tracey Abbott, Boston Borough Council’s portfolio holder for markets, said: “Our market traders offer a wide variety of quality products at affordable prices and are there whatever the weather. The traders provide a valuable service to our community and so we are keen that they receive the recognition they deserve. Boston’s markets are incredibly important to the council and have been for 100s of years and we are working hard to support them for future generations to come.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Market Trader of the Year competition is a fantastic way for everyone to celebrate our markets and so I would encourage everyone to get nominating for their favourite trader. Anyone who does vote will also be entered into a draw for a small prize.”

The winner will receive two markets rent-free, a hamper of local products and a Boston Monopoly Board Game. There will also be a prize for second and third place.