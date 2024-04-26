Nominations open for environment and community award in memory of Boston man

Strait Bargate in Boston. Stock Image.

Boston Borough Council is asking people to put forward their nominations for this year’s Robert Lauberts Environment and Communities Achievement Award.

The annual awards are held in memory of Mr Lauberts who “worked tirelessly” to improve Boston before his death nine years ago.

A council spokesperson said: “Do you know someone that is committed to their community or environmental endeavours? Then why not nominate them for The Robert Lauberts Award 2024.

Rob Lauberts.

“There are many community-minded citizens who go the extra mile to help improve Boston, and the search is on once again to find one to honour with the annual award.”

Rob, a hard-working supporter of Boston in Bloom, died in 2015 after a short battle with cancer.

The spokesperson explained: “He worked tirelessly alongside his wife, Rachel, on improvements to Boston - especially a revamp of Custom House Quay and the garden at the Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex. He was also the enthusiastic chairman of Main Ridge East Placecheck Group, secretary of Boston Greenscapers, chairman of Boston Big Local Boosting Economy Group and the chairman of the Boston Community Forum.

"He was driven in his volunteering efforts by a passion to make Boston a better place to live.”

Previous winners of this award have been presented in Rob's memory to Rodney Bowles in 2016, Pete Desforges in 2017, Neville Dodd in 2018, Paul Collingwood in 2019, Bridget Sykes in 2022 and Adrian Isaac in 2023.

Nominations are now open, to be eligible for this award the nominee must be an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the community through regular voluntary activity which helps to make central Boston a more attractive place, through environmental projects.

Alison Fairman, Chair of Boston in Bloom, added: “We have some amazing hard-working volunteers from many groups in Boston. If you know a volunteer, someone who is outstanding in their contribution to Boston enter their name and tell us about the work they do for the town.”

You can nominate online here or a paper copy can be requested by emailing [email protected]