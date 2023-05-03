Members of the Boston community who go ‘that extra mile’ to boost the town for all could be in line for a council award.

Robert Lauberts.

Nominations are now being accepted for this year’s Robert Lauberts Award – which aims to recognise those who work hard in the local community and environment.

A spokesperson for Boston Borough Council explained: “There are many community-minded citizens who go the extra mile to help improve Boston, and the search is on once again to find one to honour with the annual Robert Lauberts Environment and Communities Achievement Award.”

Rob, a hard-working supporter of Boston in Bloom, died in 2015 after a short battle with cancer.

“He worked tirelessly alongside his wife, Rachel, on improvements to Boston, especially a revamp of Custom House Quay and the garden at the Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex,” said the spokesperson.

“He was also the enthusiastic chairman of Main Ridge East Placecheck Group, secretary of Boston Greenscapers, chairman of Boston Big Local Boosting Economy Group and the chairman of the Boston Community Forum. “He was driven in his volunteering efforts by a passion to make Boston a better place to live.”

Previous winners of this award have been presented in Rob’s memory to Rodney Bowles in 2016, Pete Desforges in 2017, Neville Dodd in 2018, Paul Collingwood in 2019 and Bridget Sykes in 2022.

The spokeson added: “To be eligible for this award, nominees must be individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the community through regular voluntary activity which helps to make central Boston a more attractive place, through environmental projects.”

You can nominate online here or a paper copy can be requested by emailing [email protected]

