Egdon Resources has withdrawn its planning appeal over the refusal of planning consent for exploratory drilling at North Kelsey, which was due to be held next week.

The SOS North Kelsey campaign group, which has been opposing the drilling plans for nearly a decade, has expressed surprise at the withdrawal announcement.

The decision follows recent correspondence with the Planning Inspector, who considered the lateral borehole included in the latest application as new development, falling outside the original boundary of the 2014 planning consent.

The appeal was scheduled for June 14 and 15 in Nettleton Village Hall.

Mark Abbott, Managing Director of Egdon, expressed disappointment at the withdrawal of the appeal.

Egdon believed its case for approval was compelling, however, Mr Abbott said: “Whilst it is disappointing to have to withdraw the appeals at this late stage and with the strong belief that our case for approval was compelling, we and our advisors unfortunately saw little option given that a lateral borehole is key to the exploratory drilling, and to ensure clarity and robustness in any decision made.”

Egdon has confirmed its intention to submit a new planning application to Lincolnshire County Council as soon as possible.

The application will be accompanied by updated traffic, ecology, and flood risk assessments, reflecting changes since the original 2014 consent.

The company has also pledged to conduct fresh consultation with the local community prior to submitting the application.

Amanda Suddaby, a member of SOS North Kelsey, criticised Egdon for wasting time and resources.

She said, “Their statement clearly acknowledges that their reports were out of date and therefore inadequate – an issue we have raised on numerous occasions, particularly relating to ecology.

“With the deteriorating state of nature in the UK, we need to pay more attention to the damage being inflicted upon our environment by unsustainable developments such as this.”