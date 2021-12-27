North Kesteven veterans presented with badges

The presentation event at St Denys' Church, Sleaford.

Traditionally, North Kesteven District Council marks Armed Forces Day in June with a presentation of Veteran’s Badges.

These are eligible to anyone who has given period of service in the Army, Navy, Royal Air Force, Merchant Navy or allied units, including through National Service.

However, following the forced cancellation of the celebration over the past two years, a presentation event was held last month, at St Denys’ Church, in Sleaford.

Receiving medals on the day from Council Leader Coun Richard Wright were: Beryl Dickinson – RAF tele-printer operator, 1967; Paul Renaud – Merchant Navy, chief engineer and training officer, 1964-2018; Donna Tinsley – Women’s Royal Naval Service, leading WREN education training and support officer, 1980 to 1989; and Glenn Tinsley – Royal Navy, Logistics Commander, 1976 to 2006, then Royal Australian Navy, leaving as a Captain in 2013.

In addition, medals were sent to: Richard Butterfield, Royal Navy, radar officer and Chief Quartermaster, 1958 to 1967; Gordon McKessick – Royal Engineers, 1969 to 1974; and Patricia Spencer – Army Catering Corp chef, 1965 to 1966.

Regrettably, Claude Chapman – chef in the Army Catering Corp, 1956 to 1958 – died before receiving his badge. The thoughts and sympathies of those present were extended to his family.