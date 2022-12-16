North Somercotes students wow audience with winter showcase

Singers, musicians, drama, dancers and more were showcased at Somercotes Academy.

Dancers Ella Hudson, Poppy Green, Maddison Smith, Rosie Lee and Libby Hudson.

The two-act Winter Showcase was led by Somercotes Academy’s very own ‘Ant and Dec’, Elliott Hanley and Jack Clark, who MCed the show and the night started with a performance of Slade’s ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’ by the Somercotes Band.

There were performances from singer Charlotte Capindale and pianist, Sophie Rigley, as well as singing by he Somercotes Singers followed by gymnasts, Lexi Evans and Chenaigh Smith, who performed a Mission Impossible inspired routine.

The Ukulele Club performed ‘I’m a Believer’, with Ash Adams following on the piano with ‘Clair De Lune’ and The French Choir also sang throughout the evening.

Acrobats Chenaigh Smith and Lexi Evans performing at the Winter Showcase. Photos: Chris Frear Butterfield

Dance duo Delilah Horry and Emily Richardson choreographed and performed to Lily Allen’s rendition of ‘Somewhere Only We Know’ while Isabelle Picker provided a dramatic performance of a scene from Alice in Wonderland.

The Dance Troupe finished Act 1 with a performance of ‘You Can’t Stop the Beat’ from the musical Hairspray, then the Dance Club performed to ‘Underneath the Tree’ by Kelly Clarkson, followed by solos from singers, and pianist, Grace Raby.

James Brown, Stevie Bush and Ellie Lyons paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II with a touching reading, which was followed by Little Voices with their rendition of ‘Revolting Children’ from Matlida: The Musical.

The Year 11 students danced to ‘From Now On’ from The Greatest Showman, and Penelope Shaw was accompanied by Miss Ellen Barlow to perform ‘Carols of the Bells’ on the flute.

Flute soloist Penelope Shaw.

The penultimate performance of the night came from pianist Isabella Aston-Ottey, who played ‘Experience’, and the Somercotes Singers finished with a rendition of ‘You Will Be Found’.

Curriculum Lead for Music, Ellen Barlow organised and structured the showcase. She said: “It takes a lot of courage to get up there and perform in front of all those people. I am very proud of each and every one of them.”

“The Winter Showcase demonstrates the importance of Music and The Arts. Students are able to mix with peers from different friendship circles, all sharing the same goal.

“ You see the happiness and pride that comes with performing. Our students have been working hard in the lead up to the Showcase, often giving up their lunch-time and staying after-school for rehearsals and their hard work paid off as the evening was a roaring success.”

Isabelle Picker as Alice in Wonderland

Also at the event was Somercotes’ Youth Enterprise team, selling handmade jewellery and keyrings under the name ‘Conscious Jewellery’.