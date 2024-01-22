North Thoresby ex-pat keen to promote Silver Lincs Way

​After rediscovering her love of running as an adult, an ex-pat from North Thoresby is sharing her love of a long walk through the Lincolnshire Wolds on her return home.

Emma Morton in Scartho, at the beginning of the Silver Lincs Way.

​Emma Morton grew up in the village of North Thoresby and attended Cordeux Academy, and later King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth, but moved to Toulouse in France in 2007 when her husband Carl, who works for Airbus, was transferred to the aeroplane giant’s final assembly line plant in France.

She fell back in love with running after helping her daughter to train for a school cross-country event.

"Like many people, I stopped running when I went to university and when my daughter started training, I fell back in love.

The views over Barnoldby le Beck.

"We live an hour and a half from the Pyranese and I run in them all the time, so coming back and the Wolds seem really flat in comparison!”

Upon her return to the area to see family over the Christmas period, fell in love with the Silver Lincs Way between Scartho to Louth, and even ran a Fastest Known Time on this hiking route, in an impressive five hours and 21 minutes.

"I love being outside and in nature, and having a minute to myself with a bit of peace and quiet,” Emma said.

The route starts at Scartho village and makes its way down south towards Louth via villages including Ashby cum Fenby, Beesby, Ludborough, North Ormsby, and Utterby, with the last stretch going through Hubbards Hills along the River Lud and finally arriving at St James’ Church.

Muddy trails for Emma on the Silver Lincs Way.

Emma said: “It’s such a lovely route and I loved every minute of it.

"It’s quite hilly but runnable, and there were quite a few obstacles including muddy paths, big puddles, and fallen trees but you go through lots of pretty villages and there’s lots of public bridleways and it’s very safe.”

It was even safer for Emma as her dad even followed her in his car to make sure she was safe!

"I really need to thank my dad for giving up his whole morning so I could do this,” she said.

Emma arrives back at St James Church at the end of the Silver Lincs Way.

And now Emma is urging others to get out there and give this hidden gem of a trail a walk, especially in the cold bleak winter months as the benefits of exercise and fresh air on one’s mental health are well know:

"It’s just a lovely walk and the views are amazing, and as I was getting closer and closer to home, the spire of St James Church was getting closer and it made me all emotional.