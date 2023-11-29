For the chance to photograph the Northern Lights, people may consider travelling internationally, jetting off towards the Arctic Circle – however, on Saturday (November 25), a trip to a nature reserve near Boston would have sufficed.

One of the images Zoe Smith, of Boston, got of the Northern Lights from RSPB Frampton Marsh.

This was the journey taken by Boston’s Zoe Smith in the hope of capturing the natural phenomenon on camera.

Zoe, 26, had received an alert from the AuroraWatch UK app that geomagnetic activity was high that evening.

Knowing that getting out of built-up areas would help improve her chances of getting a photograph of the display due to the lack of light pollution, she headed to nearby RSPB Frampton Marsh, off the A16.

Another one of Zoe's photos from her visit to RSPB Frampton Marsh.

While the display was not visible to the human eye, it was revealed by the long exposure setting on Zoe's phone camera.