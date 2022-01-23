NOSTALGIA: 28 lost pubs around Skegness. Do you remember them?

1. Lost Pubs Project

Corky's in Lumley Road, Skegness, was a popular wine bar in the 1980s. It still holds fond memories for a generation in an era when big perms and fluorescent ra-ra skirts were all the rage. A bit of a hidden gem, the 1980s bar was set back from Lumley Road down an alley. One former fan said it was the only place in town where you could largely escape the "grockles" - which is what locals called the holidaymakers, who poured into the town every summer. This was the place for a pint of Castlemaine or Old Bailey or, if you were trying to be classy, a Pernod and black. Former British former shot putter Geoff Capes featured in an advert for the bar. Pictured behind the bar holding a pint of beer, the ad read: "Our temporary barman seemed very CAPEable until he discovered the strength of our beer." Corkys used to be down the alleyway behind the brown doors (Image: Google) The popular bar, which had a restaurant upstairs, was sold to developers in the 90s. Wooden doors now block public access to the alley betwe

Photo: JPI Media