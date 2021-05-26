Nostalgia: Photograph corrected as being Caistor not Market Rasen

Martyr Grocers and Drapers, South Street, Caistor

The image, from the Rasen Mail’s picture archive, was used in the article on page four of that edition on the heritage project for Market Rasen.

Unfortunately, the picture had been incorrectly catalogued as being in the town’s Queen Street – now the Lincolnshire Trust for Cats shop.

However, thanks to members of the Market Rasen Memories Facebook group, it has now been correctly identified as a photograph of a shop in Caistor.

Martyr’s Grocery and Draperywas apparently in the town’s South Street up to the early 1950s.

More information on the shop – and a lot more about the town – can be found on on the Caistor Heritage Trust website at caistor.co.uk .

Meanwhile, the search is continuing for pictures of Market Rasen’s shops – photographs or prints – for the ongoing heritage project.