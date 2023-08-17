A nostalgic photograph of the RAF Falcon Parachute Display Team on the beach that made headlines in the Skegness Standard 30 years ago has found its way back to the resort.

The framed photograph, which featured a a Hercules C-130K flying overhead, was presented to a former Mayor In September 1993.

No-one is actually sure how the photograph found its way back to Squadron Leader Carl Wright – but he has now donated it back to the council.

This time current Mayor Coun Pete Barry was presented with the photograph by retired serviceman Terry Allen, who is a representative of the the RAF Association in Skegness. Squadron Leader Wright was currently on tour unable to present the picture himself.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry is presented the photo by Terry Allen of the Skegness RAF Association.

The presentation took place at Sjkegness 999 Day, when Mr Allen took the opportunity to recognise Skegness for its role in the war as RAF Skegness.

"The picture was done in 1993 when the RAF Falcon Parachute Display Team landed on the beach to commemorate Battle of Britain Day,” he explained.

"Here were are in Skegness again with the Battle of Britain Day coming up for the same reason – and we are going to hand it over to the Mayor.”

Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry said he was delighted to receive the picture. “I think it is fantastic to get this back and we will put it on the wall in the pavilion so everyone can see it.”

The presentation in 1993 making the headlines.

RAF Skegness based at Butlins was home to 1 Wing, 11RC (Recruit Centre). New recruits were sent there for three weeks square bashing – marching up and down the promenade.

Personel were accommodated in various guest houses and hotels that had been evacuated for the duration of the war.

The Pier was the assault course area, which incorporated the present day waterway and Skegness Natureland.

The Seacroft Hotel – now the Royal Hotel – was Station headquarters.

It is also believed the Dorchester Hotel was the first Station sick quarters.