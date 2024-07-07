'Now not the time to be talking about leadership bid': MP for Louth and Horncastle Victoria Atkins

Victoria Atkins retained her seat in the Louth and Horncastle constituency.

Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins says it is not the time for her to be talking about a leadership bid following the resignation of former Prime Mininister Rishi Sunak.

Victoria Atkins retained her seat to become one of the few Tories to survive the Labour landslide win in the General Election.

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg on her Sunday political interview programme, she said: “We have to talk as a unified Party as I am very

conscious we lost a very many wonderful colleagues and friends on Thursday night who worked their socks off as MPs and candidates.

"Voters want to see us delivering for them.

"When I am walking around my constituency voters are concerned we have their interests at heart – whether it’s healthcare, whether it’s supporting local businesses, whether it’s ensuring migration continues to fall.

"The moment we start to lead these conversations away from these essential elements it not only brings into question our delivery and what our Party is about – our values.

"For me – and please don’t think I’m trying to turn away from the very loud clear messages to us as a Party – I think there is a real opportunity, once we have reflected and absolutely taken on board those lessons and acted on them, I think there is a real job for us to do to rebuild our Party – and we will do that. We will get there.”

Following her win for Louth and Horncastle on Thursday night, Ms Atkins said: “I’m very pleased but enormously honoured to be re-elected.

“This is my home, I love representing the people of Louth & Horncastle, and it’s an incredible privilege. I hope others are as pleased that I’ve been re-elected and I’m looking forward to the next five years.”

However, speculation has since grown that her ambitions are bigger than just serving the constituency, which also includes Spilsby, and she has left the door open for a leadership bid.

In spite of the speculation, Ms Atkins told Laura Kuenssberg the Conservatives had not yet met as a political Party and there were many conversations to be had. She said: “My absolute focus at the moment is not to talk about leadership.

"We need to show the public we understand they have sent us very very loud messages and we are listening and we are reflecting.

"Then we as a Party need to get together and unite and work out what we want for the future.

"For anyone at this stage to be talking about their own ambitions talks away from the job that needs to be done.

"The Conservative Party is bigger that one member and our focus has to be on the country.

"I hope when the leadership contest takes place everyone involved is uniting around the central message that we are all in this for our constutuents and for the electorate of the United Kingdom.”