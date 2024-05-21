NSPCC schools service is vital to help children speak out when things are wrong

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Schoolchildren in Lincolnshire need to know how to recognise the signs of abuse and seek support when something is wrong, and the NSPCC is visiting schools across the region to help them do that.

During the last year, the NSPCC’s Speak out Stay safe workshops were delivered to more than 5,000 children at 76 primary schools in Lincolnshire by a team of dedicated local volunteers.

With the help of charity mascot Buddy, the age-appropriate workshops helped children understand different types of abuse and what to do if they are ever worried about themselves or a friend.

Allison Fry is a retired prison officer from Long Sutton and has been volunteering with the NSPCC’s Schools Service since 2014. She said she had seen many changes in how children viewed the world in that time.

NSPCC Lincolnshire volunteer - Allison Fry

She said: “Children are growing up in a world dominated by social media with the likes of Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube. Many are also engaging with very inappropriate content, such as violence and sex, at a very young age.

“The children I speak to in our workshops often think they’re worldly wise but they’re very naïve as they believe what they read online. Many treat the internet as a font of all knowledge and yet they don’t know any different.

“It is so vital to have the NSPCC schools service. The Speak out Stay safe workshops are all about giving children the power to make their own decisions, to recognise what is okay and what isn’t and to then speak out when things are wrong. We need to get children thinking.”

As well as face-to-face workshops, over 15, 300 children in Lincolnshire completed the online assemblies as part of the Speak out Stay safe programme.

Sara Parker, the NSPCC Schools Service Coordinator for Lincolnshire, said: “On average, two children in a primary school class will have experienced abuse or neglect. In our ever-changing world of life online, which can be very confusing for many children and young people, this makes the role that our volunteers play in child safety all the more important.

“We would love to be able to offer all schools in Lincolnshire our face-to-face workshops so that local children can fully interact and benefit from the experience that the Speak out stay safe programme can provide and to ultimately protect their childhoods. But we need more volunteers to do this.”

All NSPCC school volunteers are required to give a minimum commitment of visiting two schools a month and they will receive training and support from their dedicated coordinator.