After being given such a warm welcome by the Louth people, this unusual art gallery are looking to give back to community.

NTKO (Not That Kind Of) Gallery, which prides itself on showcasing an edgier style of artworks than those more commonly seen in Lincolnshire, has enjoyed a warm welcome from the people and businesses of Louth, and has worked with artists from as nearby as Aswell Street and as far away as Brooklyn, USA!

The gallery, which is owned and run by Dale Tyler-Lodge and Matt Lodge, now plans to take things even further by forming Not That Kind Of CIC (Community Interest Company) in order to give back to the town that has made them feel so welcome.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dale said that a lot of the inspiration came after learning that many of the artists themselves used art to help their own mental health or express themselves:

“Our first year has been a huge learning experience. We intended to simply run as an art gallery with rolling exhibitions, but before long members of the Louth and further Lincs community started approaching us with other ideas.

"We discovered that a lot of the artists we were exhibiting had been inspired to take up art in order to express and make sense of things they were experiencing in their lives – be that mental health related, rehabilitation inspired or identity struggles amongst many others.“Having ourselves got into art to combat our own mental health struggles, we became inspired to offer sessions for others having these experiences, run by people who have been there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There is a huge lack of support available, especially for young people struggling to decide who they are whilst trying to traverse an ever more regimented schooling system.”

NTKO’s team has now launched their own clothing brands, with profits going towards offering these sessions.

The project is also looking for local businesses to partner with. Donations of craft supplies, official sponsorships, or charitable contributions would also be appreciated by the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone wishing to support the NTKO Gallery’s initiative can donate to their fundraising page at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/not-that-kind-of-cic