A Cold War-era nuclear bunker near Louth has sold at auction for thousands of pounds more than expected.

The Cold War nuclear bunker has sold for £31,000. Photo: SDL Property

SDL Property Auctions have successfully auctioned off a former Royal observer post, or Nuclear Bunker, on land north-west of Kenwick Hill and on Thursday, the bunker sold for £31,000 – £6,000 more than its guide price of £25,000.

Constructed in the late 1950s, the site was originally designed to provide protection for three people to survive a nuclear attack, with food and water provided for 14 days, during which time the Observers were expected to report on any nuclear bursts and report on the fall out of an attack.

The bunker is still in its original condition – including body bags, gas masks and even a red telephone box.

Most of the sites were decommissioned and sold off in the early 1990s as the threat of nuclear war lessened after the fall of the Soviet Union, and a spokesman for SDL Property Auctions said that they have been informed that many have been bought up by telecom companies for use as mobile phone masts due to their favourable signal locations.