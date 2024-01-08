Several cannabis grows in Gainsborough have been uncovered by Lincolnshire Police in the last few weeks.

Cannabis grows in three adjoining properties were found following a report of people attempting to access a house in Spring Gardens.

Lincolnshire Police received the report at around 4.55am on January 2, and immediately dispatched officers on patrol in the area.

On arrival there was nobody at the property and officers found cannabis plants being grown as well as the remains of previous grows.

A cannabis grow was found at an industrial unit on Ropery Road, Gainsborough

Further investigation then led to the discovery of grows in the two neighbouring properties.

The electricity had been bypassed at all three properties.

Four men, aged 19, 21, 22 and 41, were arrested a short while after officer responded in connection with the incident.

Then the next day, January 3, four men were arrested and a cannabis grow was removed from the streets of Gainsborough after reports of a suspicious vehicle led to a property in the town.

Officers were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on Bowling Green Road shortly after midnight, and after following a number of lines of enquiry, an industrial unit in Ropery Road was searched and a cannabis grow located.

Plants were being grown across five rooms and contained a mixture of mature plants ready to harvest and ones which had recently been potted.

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Police said: “We are keeping an open mind as we investigate, but at present are not considering this latest grow as linked to the others found in Gainsborough.”

A 34-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of going equipped for burglary and cultivating cannabis plants.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for burglary, failing to stop, and cultivating cannabis plants.

A fourth man, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of possession on an offensive weapon, burglary, and cultivating cannabis plants.

They have all been released on police bail.