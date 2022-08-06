Nursery set to open up for garden scheme

The Fern Nursery

Designed as a wildlife garden, there are a number of features of interest to both visitors and wildlife helped by having a natural stream running through the garden, which supplies water to a pond and water features.

Visitors can also enjoy rock features, acid beds and a sheltered winter garden with a sundial at its centre, from which a path leads to a small wood with the main fern collection.

In addition, there is a semi-formal garden and bowling green - where there will often be a game being played - large shrubs, a bank of drought tolerant plants and herbaceous perennials.

Steps, seats, a gazebo, bridge and many other features add further interest to the garden.

The Fern Nursery will be open on Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

Light refreshments will be served in the bowling pavilion.

Admission is £3 for adults, with children free.

There is partial wheelchair access.

For more on the garden visit www.fernnursery.co.uk

The National Gardens Scheme normally raises more than £3 million every year for national nursing, gardening and other charitable causes.

It is the single largest benefactor to Macmillan Nurses and Marie Curie.