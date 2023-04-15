​Nursing team steps forward for 'It's a Knockout' challenge

​A group of clinical staff have stepped forward to represent their charity-run hospice in its first ever ‘It’s a Knockout’ event.

Lindsey Lodge Operational Matron Karen Andrew is pictured (far right) with (from left) Advanced Care Practitioner Sarah Hodge; Trainee Advanced Care Practitioner Nurse Sophie Clifford and Medical Director Dr Lucy Adcock.

​The team of 10 from Lindsey Lodge Hospice & Healthcare – known as ‘Lindsey’s Angels’ - will go head to head with more than 20 other teams from local businesses across North Lincolnshire for an event filled with inflatables, water, foam and fun to raise valuable funds for the Scunthorpe-based Hospice, which celebrated 30 years of care in 2022.

Lindsey Lodge Operational Matron Karen Andrew said: “I’m so proud of our team for stepping up to take part!

“They work hard every day to care for our patients and their families, so know first-hand how important it is for us to raise the much-needed funds to be able to continue to provide our specialist palliative care to our local community.

“I hope local people will support us by sponsoring us, and helping us to get to our £1,000 target.”

Teams will go head to head on Lindsey Lodge’s events field from 5pm on Friday June 23.

They will face a wide range of fun-filled obstacles and challenges, with scores being tracked on a central leader board, competing for the crown of ’It’s a Knockout Champions’ 2023.

Lindsey Lodge Fundraising Co-ordinator Kathryn Stuart said: “We’re asking each team of ten to raise £1,000 in sponsorship for taking part.

"So far, they’ve set up JustGiving pages to share on their social media channels, as well as getting creative by arranging bake sales and dress down days to get to their target.”

She added: “We’re also encouraging the local community to come along and support the event.

"We’ll be asking for a minimum of £1 as a donation for entry, and guests will have access to food, live music and a licensed bar, as well as a whole host of inflatables and activities for the kids to enjoy.”

Karen Andrew added: “It will be so lovely to see our team having so much fun!

"We’ll also be bringing our very own cheerleaders – Bosley’s Babes – made up from other members of our clinical team to provide even more encouragement for our fundraising teams at the event!”

To sponsor the Lindsey Lodge team, visit their JustGiving page at: www.justgiving.com/page/lindseylodgeteam2023