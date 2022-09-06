OBITUARY: Former Lincolnshire reporter dies aged 83

John White

Born in 1939, John was the son of Eric and Letitia and brother to Mary and Michael. He grew up in New Leake and attended King Edward V1 Grammar School in Spilsby.

Having finished school he joined the Boston Standard as a reporter. He then began his National Service, serving in Hong Kong as a medic between 1961 and 1962.

On returning home he began working for the YMCA. His first post was in Reigate, Surrey, where he met Celia, his wife of 54 years. After marrying in 1966. he ran the YMCA in St Albans before returning to Lincolnshire, where he lived in Nettleham and ran the Lincoln branch.

The family moved back to New Leake in the 1970s where he joined his family’s building business before building and opening a village store in 1982.

In 1990, John combined his love of reporting with his children’s love of filming and together they set up Primetime Video, not only making archive, farming and aviation films, but also freelancing for ITV Calendar.

It was during this time that he was also a village correspondent for the Horncastle News and Skegness News.

John and Celia retired to Sibsey where he had many hobbies, including gardening and bird-watching.

As well as his wife; he leaves children Stephen, Simon and Joanna daughters-in-law Vicky and Laura Beth; son-in-law Rob and three grandchildren Alex, Archie and Elsie-Mae.

His funeral will be held at Boston Crematorium on Friday, September 16, at 2.30pm.