Roy Lenton.

Mr Lenton passed away at his home in Skegness, aged 79.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was born in Wainfleet, where he was raised by his grandparents, and moved to Skegness when he was in his 20s.

Until he was 65 he worked on the land. Then he was a security guard at Butlins for about 10 years. He briefly retired but ended up working part-time in a mobility scooter shop before Covid hit.