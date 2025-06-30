Official opening date confirmed for Gainsborough's new cinema

Gainsborough’s new Savoy cinema will be officially opening its doors to the public on July 18.

This exciting new addition to the Gainsborough town centre features fully electric recliner seating throughout its four screens, ensuring maximum comfort. James Collington, Savoy managing director, said: “We are delighted to be approaching the finish line for Gainsborough's brand new, state-of-the art cinema.

“It will be a busy month as we complete the internal finishes and begin the installation of the latest cinema technology.

“We can't wait to open the cinema and bring the Savoy experience to the heart of Gainsborough.”

Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Savoy Cinemas to Gainsborough.

“This exciting development is a shining example of what can be achieved through a shared vision, strong partnerships, and our continued investment in the town through the Thriving Gainsborough programme.

“The new cinema will not only provide a top-tier entertainment destination for residents and visitors alike but also strengthen the town centre by increasing footfall and supporting local businesses.

“We’re especially pleased to see the inclusion of a new pedestrian link connecting Marshall’s Yard to our historic Market Place — a key element in our plans to better connect and revitalise the heart of the town.

“It’s a proud moment for Gainsborough and a clear sign that our regeneration plans are delivering real, tangible benefits for our community.”

Savoy Gainsborough is the eighth location in Savoy's growing cinema chain, providing a cutting-edge cinematic experience for premium viewing throughout the Midlands.

As well as the latest Hollywood releases, screenings of live events will be a regular feature, including theatre, opera, ballet and concerts streamed real-time from landmark venues across the world.

The cinema will be accessible to all with regular subtitled showings, discounted kids club screenings, along with the very popular silver screen club dedicated to guests over 50.

Screen hire opportunities for children’s parties, conferences or large private bookings will also be available. Follow Savoy Gainsborough’s social media pages to keep up to date with the cinema progress and latest releases.

The cinema will announce when tickets will be available to prebook for opening weekend in the upcoming weeks and you can visit the cinema website at www.savoygainsborough.co.uk.