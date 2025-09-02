The official opening of the brand new Skegness seafront 80-bed Travelodge hotel takes place today (Tuesday).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five storey hotel with its sea views on South Parade had its ‘soft opening’ last month – and is already gaining 4½ stars on Tripadvisor.

The Russell family were some of the first guests and created a video review for their Facebook page, Russell Family Rambles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “We had a wonderful stay – every member of staff was friendly and welcoming from start to finish.

The new five-storey Travelodge Hotel in Skegness.

"Our super family room offered stunning sea views that made the experience even more special.”

Lincolnshire World has been invited to today’s the official celebration, which includes a tour.

Developed by The Burney Group, the hotel features modern rooms, a public bar and the 85 Bar Cafe, which has views over the sea thanks to its location on the fifth floor. There is also an adjacent drive-thru Starbucks which opened earlier in the year.

Key features:

Location: Situated on the seafront at South Parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Development: Built on the site of a former crazy golf course.

Size: Features 80 modern guest bedrooms.

Facilities: Includes a publicly accessible bar and restaurant, offering panoramic views of the coastline.

Associated Development: A drive-thru Starbucks is also located on the same site.

Developer: The project was undertaken by The Burney Group.

Purpose: It aims to improve the town, provide high-quality accommodation, create local jobs, and act as a catalyst for regeneration on the seafront.

Coming up, we will publish the full story and images from the official opening.