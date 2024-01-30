Register
BREAKING

Oh 'deer'! Fire crews rescue stricken muntjac

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crews had to come to the rescue of a deer that got itself into a tight spot in Louth.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 30th Jan 2024, 07:51 GMT
The deer being extracted from the gap in the wall. Photos: twitter.com/RSPCA_FrontlineThe deer being extracted from the gap in the wall. Photos: twitter.com/RSPCA_Frontline
On Thursday morning (January 25) crews from Louth were called by RSPCA Inspectors and Animal Rescue Officers to assist with the rescue of a muntjac deer that had got itself wedged between two walls.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s Louth crew attended the incident along with Lincoln North’s animal rescue specialists.

The crews used a short extension ladder, lines, hook and animal rescue equipment to release the deer.