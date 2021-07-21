'Oh we do love to be beside the seaside' - at care home in Alford

Resident Norman Newton outside one of the beach huts.

Maintenance Person Stuart Bailey came up with novel concept for the gardens at Sandpiper Care Home in Alford and got out his paint and brushes.

Next, he begun work on the home's recently replaced front noticeboard and turned it into a stunning outdoor scene that lights up in the evening.

Jacky Blundell, Marketing Manager, said Stuart’s creativity has brought new dimensions to the garden that he already keeps well-maintained and looking good.

"Stuart's thoughtful handywork has created talking points and new areas of interest for the home’s residents," she said.

Deputy Manager Tiffany Kirkham said: “The sheds have brightened up our pretty gardens at Sandpiper. Stuart has done an amazing job, and our residents absolutely love it! We are holding a ‘Day at the Seaside’ event soon; the sheds will be a perfect addition to the day.”

Regional Manager Carolines Greaves said: “Well done Stuart and Team Sandpiper! Turning the sheds into beach huts and the old notice board into a scenic masterpiece is creative, innovative, and inspiring.

"The garden looks wonderful! What were once functional storage spaces, and an old sign are now features of the garden – fantastic!”

The beach huts at Sandpiper Care Home in Alford

If you are concerned about yourself or a loved one, please call Kelly or Tiffany on 01507 462112, or email the home on [email protected] .

