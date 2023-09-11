Oh what a light show! Massive storm finale to hottest weekend of year in Skegness

It was a light show like none other when a storm brewed over Skegness to end the hottest weekend of the year in Skegness.

Nationally temperatures had been climbing up to 30C all week and with predictions that it would be slightly cooler at the coast, thousands of people headed to Skegness to make the most of the late season sunshine.

However, the Met Office had predicted thunderstorms and for storm watchers it did not disappoint.

A misty haze with an eerie golden light flooded the coast before an eery darkness fell and a flurry of lightning strikes.

The storm brewing over Skegness.

UK Severe Weather & Thunderstorm Updates, with over 75,000 members, were particularly excited by this point, with one contributor predicting 1,000 lightning strikes.

The first crack of thunder came around 4pm with the storm lasting for the best part of an hour.

Many took to Facebook to capture the amazing skies, including Barry Robinson who posted a video.

Belinda Hallows posted her pictures and said: “I perform in Ingoldmells in the beach stage and just got finished but u caught some amazing clouds.”

Massive storm vrewing over The View Cafe in Skegness.

The View Wintghorpe commented; “The weather did exactly what it said it was going to do this afternoon – thankful for the lovely weather but also for the air to be cleared as it’s been a muggy one hasn’t it.”

According to the Met Office, the weather in Skegness is to remain warm and sunny today (Monday) at 23C before returning to more seasonal temperatures with cooler nights.

Tuesday is predicted to be a rather cloudy and wet day for many, with maximum temperature 17 °C.