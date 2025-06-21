Oh what a scorcher!: Heatwave brings crowds flocking to Skegness
By lunchtime families were struggling to find a spot on the beach, which was filled with fun and laughter.
Across town car parks were full and vehicles were still looking for spaces well into the day.
Local photographer John Byford said he had never seen a day like it. “In the 35 years I have lived in Skegness I have never seen it so busy,” he said. “Whichever way you look as far as you can see the beaches are chocker.
"You know it’s great – as I look at it I feel quite emotional.
"The resort does get slated as being the worst resort in various surveys in the national media but to look at it today, it’s clear people love it.
"Everywhere you look people are taking pictures – that’s great publicity for Skegness.”