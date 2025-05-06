Oh what a year!: Hear all about it at Skegness Town Council annual meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was at the 2024 Skegness Town Council annual meeting that eight residents stood up to voice their disgust that councillors had voted to cease responsibility for ‘ornamental’ grass cuts – the ones that make the resort look like it has made the effort for visitors.

The outraged neighbours, aged in their 80s, from Precinct Crescent, stormed the meeting to ask councillors why, stating concern about the appearance of the town and the length of the grass, and how it may affect businesses.

Councillors had voted to hand back responsibility for the 12 ‘ornamental cuts’ to Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) to save ratepayers money. LCC would then be responsible for just three safety cuts a year.

However, the power of the people prevailed and just days after the protest a special meeting was held at which the council voted to resume responsibility of the full task, which stretches 500,000 metres of green space.

Tomorrow night (Wednesday, May 7) Skegness Town Council will again host their annual meeting, with a less controversial agenda.

The annual report will be presented by the outgoing Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley, fresh from his success as a Reform candidate in the Lincolnshire County Council elections. Representatives of local organisations will also speak about the work they do. Amongst them are:

• East Coast Pride – Bradley Johnson

• Wellbeing Hub – David Bruce

• Café Dansant, Community Café – Stephanie Wade

• Lincs Digital – Ann and Rich

• Ukulele Group & Skegness Rock Choir – Grahame Baumber

• Community Football – Jack Walton

• Lincolnshire CVS – Evie Kimsey

• Skegness Silver Band – Norman Prime

• One You – Recorded presentation

• Skegness Twinning Association

• The Village Church Farm

The meeting at the Tower Gardens Pavilion starts at 7pm