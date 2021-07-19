Oh-yeah! Skegness Town Crier resigns due to ill health

Steve O'Dare made the announcement to the town on social media. He said: "It is with a lot of sadness that I need to announce my resignation as Skegness Town Crier due to ongoing health issues.

"I have loved every minute in the role and it has been an honour and privilege to have been able to support the Skegness Mayor's and council over the last three years or so and to promote my home town around the UK whilst taking part in Town Crier competitions.

"I would like to thank all of those people who have been supportive of me and aided me in the role.

"So for the last time "GOD SAVE THE QUEEN".

Covid-19 has meant there had not been as many appearances over the past year.

Among those that did go ahead was one April when he thanked all the key workers during the pandemic. He commented: "Thank you to all that are abiding by the restrictions. Live life. Be happy."

in May he made a proclamation at the Hildreds Centre, commemorating the Skegness residents who fell during WWII, which he described as "a difficult and emotional assignment".

His last recorded proclamation was in June to mark the centenary of the Royal Corps of Signals, in which he served for 23 years.

He thanked Skegness Town Council for allowing him to do this.

Skegness Town Council was told the news when they met for the full council meeting last Wednesday.

Coun Danny Brookes, a former Mayor of Skegness, said: "I am gutted to hear the news that our town crier as had to stand down due to health reasons he as done a fabulous job in his role.

"He did the whole town and its residents proud and he will be missed I am proud to call him my friend."

Coun Julie Sadler had paId tribute to him on social media. She said: "It is with sadness that I have learnt that our Town Crier, Mr Steve O'Dare, has retired because of ill health!

"Steve you have done your town proud! I've known you and your family for 45 years!

"Your mum would be so proud of your achievement. Take care of yourself."