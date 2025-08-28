Oil engine day at historic Dogdyke Pumping Station

Dogdyke Pumping Station is to play host to oil engines

A historic pumping station is hosting an oil engine day this weekend.

Dogdyke Pumping Station will fearure a gathering of oil engines by members of the Lincolnshire Oil Engine Club.

Engines of all shapes and sizes that once powered workshops, pumped water, generated electricity, drove milking machines and other farm equipment will be on show and working.

Several of these engines were made in Lincolnshire by such firms as Ruston and Hornsby, Blackstone and Robey.

Dogdyke Pumping Station’s own Ruston and Hornsby 7XHR oil engine of 1940 will be in operation, powering A Lincoln built Gwynnes centrifugal pump.

It is still in its original condition within its purpose-built pump house.

Alongside the Ruston oil engine house is the building holding the unique Bradley and Craven steam engine built in 1856.

This remarkable survivor will be at work powering the 24-foot wooden scoop wheel that lifted water out of the drain and into the River Witham.

In addition to oil engines there will be children’s games, bric-a-nrac, tombola and plant stalls and a small museum.

Refreshments are available in the pump attendant’s cottage.

Oil engine day takes place on ,Sunday September 7, from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

The Pumping Station is east of Tattershall Bridge on the A153 Sleaford to Horncastle road. Follow the yellow signs onto the access road, through Bridge Farm, LN4 4JG or go to the What Three Words web site and enter the location:

The car park is close to the engines and the site is suitable for wheelchairs.

Admission to the site is free.

Donations are welcome to help maintain the engines and site.