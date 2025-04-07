Olivier Award Win for Alford resident and charity founder Ben Keaton

Ben Keaton

A writer and director from Alford has brought home the Olivier Award for Best Family Show with Brainiac Live – an explosively fun science show inspired by the hit Sky TV series.

Ben Keaton received the award at the star-studded event at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night.

Brainiac Live started in 2008 as an arena show – a loud, exciting, interactive experience that blew the roof off every venue it visited.

A combination of science experiments and comedy, it’s been on the road ever since.

Keaton is the founder of the Creativity Academy, a registered charity working directly with primary schools in one of the UK’s most deprived areas.

He is a Perrier Award Winner, an Olivier nominee for Best Actor in a Musical, a three time winner of the Manchester Evening News Awards. A regular on BBC's Casualty at one time and Father Austin Purcell in Father Ted.

“Winning an Olivier for a family show about blowing things up is incredible,” said Keaton. “And while I continue to work in the creative industries, I also have the great pleasure in working with young children in primary schools across Lincolnshire. I’m able to show them that they can be brilliant too.”

Keaton writes and directs with a wide range of companies and artists and says: "It’s allowed me to bring brilliant people into the region and for our young people to meet them face to face.

“In May of this year we have an Oscar Nominated animator Barry Purves doing workshops and later in the year an international star of stage and screen will do a one off performance of a show recently on Broadway and the West End.

“This Olivier Award is a terrific opportunity to draw attention to the creative work going on in schools and our brilliant young people.”